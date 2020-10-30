The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,846,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.03, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

