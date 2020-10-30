Essex Savings Bank Has $5.05 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.