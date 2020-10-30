Hyman Charles D Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.