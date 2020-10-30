Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

EL stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

