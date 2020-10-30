Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $251,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 340.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $291,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Exact Sciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

