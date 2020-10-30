Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 115 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after buying an additional 239,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 33.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 752,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

NYSE TWLO opened at $288.58 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

