Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 73,500 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,468,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,490,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

