Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after purchasing an additional 451,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

