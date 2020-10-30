Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $35,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Paychex by 8.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 516,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Paychex by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 23.8% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

