Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $59,238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,697,000 after acquiring an additional 188,481 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $325.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.93. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.