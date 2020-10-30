Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

