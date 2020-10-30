Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Essex Savings Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

