Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

