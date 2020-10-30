MAI Capital Management Has $244,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after acquiring an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in BP by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,908,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after acquiring an additional 280,001 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in BP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in BP by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,226,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 462,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $15.26 on Friday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

