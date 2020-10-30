Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 994 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,457,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average is $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

