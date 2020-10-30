Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

HSY opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

