Callahan Advisors LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

