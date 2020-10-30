Hyman Charles D Has $44.04 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.9% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 73,500 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 73,500 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC
Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report