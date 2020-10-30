Ellevest Inc. Purchases 436 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in CBRE Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

