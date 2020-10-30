Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

EXPD opened at $89.41 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.