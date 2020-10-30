Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

