Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.24% of Korn Ferry worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 74.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 177,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

