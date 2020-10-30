Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

