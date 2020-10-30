Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BBL opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

