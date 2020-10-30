Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,753 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $1,726,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 462.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $461,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

