Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000.

Shares of Holicity stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. Holicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Korn Ferry Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Korn Ferry Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report