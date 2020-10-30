Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000.

Shares of Holicity stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. Holicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

