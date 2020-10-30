Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

