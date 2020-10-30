Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,100 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after acquiring an additional 627,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $396.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $449.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.69 and a 200-day moving average of $397.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

