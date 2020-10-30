Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 46,725 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 46,725 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 66.3% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

EBAY stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

