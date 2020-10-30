Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.10 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 436,889 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

