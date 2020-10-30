Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of W W Grainger worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $350.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.50. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

