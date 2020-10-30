Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $245.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.