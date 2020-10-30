Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.