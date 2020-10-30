Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 27,700 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.56 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

