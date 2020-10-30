Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 117.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

