Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

LKQ opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

