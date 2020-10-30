Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258,383 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

