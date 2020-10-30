Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,214 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

