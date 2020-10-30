Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.