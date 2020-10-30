Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 421.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

