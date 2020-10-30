Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $215,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after buying an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,679,000 after buying an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Korn Ferry Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Korn Ferry Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report