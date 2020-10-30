Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $215,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after buying an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,679,000 after buying an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

