2,411 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Korn Ferry Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Korn Ferry Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report