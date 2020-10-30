2,411 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

