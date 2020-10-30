Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

Shares of NVDA opened at $520.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.