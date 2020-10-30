Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 3,587 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 81.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,368,000 after buying an additional 222,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 229.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,802,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $325.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

