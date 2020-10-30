Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 3,587 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 81.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,368,000 after buying an additional 222,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 229.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,802,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $325.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Korn Ferry Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Korn Ferry Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Equity Residential
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report