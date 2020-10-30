Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.54 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $326.65 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.23. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

