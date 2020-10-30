Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $1.61 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $196.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

