Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.62 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

