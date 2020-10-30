Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. The company has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

