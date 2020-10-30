Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 965 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

