Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 291 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

